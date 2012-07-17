July 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two tranches of Eurocastle
CDO II's notes to 'Csf' and affirmed four tranches at 'Csf'. The agency has also
downgraded four tranches of Eurocastle CDO III's notes to 'Csf' and affirmed two
tranches at 'Csf'. Fitch has subsequently removed all the ratings from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) and withdrawn them. The transactions are cash flow
securitisations of primarily mezzanine structured finance assets.
The rating actions follow the passing of extraordinary resolutions by Barclays
Bank PLC (Barclays, 'A'/Stable/'F1'), the class A1 and A2 noteholders of both
Eurocastle CDO II and III (the issuers) in September 2011, which has led to a
restructuring of the transactions.
Fitch placed the notes on RWN in December 2011 (see 'Fitch Places Eurocastle CDO
II and III on RWN', dated 22 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) pending
receipt of transaction documentation and reporting following the September 2011
resolutions.
In accordance with the extraordinary resolutions, the issuers sold a
considerable percentage of their portfolio to Barclays at below par prices. A
substantial portion of the sale proceeds has been used to pay down the class A1
notes of both transactions. The below par sale of the assets to Barclays has
caused the issuers' remaining portfolios to be lower than the outstanding
notional of the class A1 of both transactions. In calculating the remaining
portfolio notional, Fitch included the performing assets at par and the
defaulted assets at the lower of estimated recovery rates or reported market
prices.
The terms and conditions of the notes have also been amended. First, interest
payment due on the class A1 and A2 (class A) notes is to be paid from interest
proceeds from the remaining portfolio only. Any unpaid interest is deemed to be
paid and hence will not cause an event of default (EoD). This has changed the
terms of the class A notes, which were rated to a timely basis as per the
original terms and conditions of the notes.
In addition, Barclays has undertaken to pay any interest or principal amounts
that would have been due to the classes B, C, D and E notes under the interest
and principal waterfalls, if the assets had not been sold pursuant to the
September 2011 extraordinary resolutions. The amounts that Barclays has
undertaken to pay would come from the interest proceeds, and scheduled and
unscheduled principal proceeds from the sold assets. While the class B to E
noteholders benefit from this support provided by Barclays, they remain exposed
to the risk of the entire portfolio including the sold assets, as well as to the
counterparty risk of Barclays. The class A1 and A2 notes will not receive any of
these amounts that Barclays has undertaken to pay.
Furthermore, the transactions both have two undercollateralisation EoD tests,
which are currently failing. However, the terms and conditions have been amended
so that the failure of these tests is not an EoD if the portfolio manager
determines that the EoD would not have occurred if the assets had not been sold
pursuant to the September 2011 extraordinary resolutions.
Finally, Fitch has not received adequate reporting on the entire portfolio
including the assets sold. The agency deems this to be insufficient to maintain
the ratings, in particular for the class B to E notes.
Due to the structural changes and inadequate reporting, the agency has
downgraded the ratings to or affirmed them at 'Csf', and withdrawn all ratings
in both Eurocastle CDO II and III.
The rating actions are as follows:
Eurocastle CDO II
Class A1 (XS0215942375): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class A2 (XS0215942888): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class B (XS0215942961): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn
Class C (XS0215943183): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn
Class D (XS0215943266): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn
Class E (XS0215943340): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn
Eurocastle CDO III
Class A1 (XS0215938340): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'Bsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class A2 (XS0215938779): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class B (XS0215939231): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class C (XS0215939314): Downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; removed from RWN;
withdrawn
Class D (XS0215939744): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn
Class E (XS0215940080): Affirmed at 'Csf'; removed from RWN; withdrawn