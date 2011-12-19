Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest 15-minute "ClearThinking for Investors" senior analyst Q&A examining current trends in the European investment grade corporate bond market at 15:00 GMT today.

The conversation will discuss why UK retailers face more worries in 2012 than their continental peers; the drivers behind upcoming utility disposals; and why working capital pressures in 2012 won't look anything like working capital pressures in 2009.

-- Committee Previews

The conversation also includes a preview of current thoughts on issuers with pending or recent committees, including Sanofi-Aventis, Repsol YPF and Finmeccanica.

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background & Contacts

The podcast was recorded on December 14, 2011 and will be available without registration from 15:00 GMT today at: