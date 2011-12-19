Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest 15-minute "ClearThinking for Investors"
senior analyst Q&A examining current trends in the European investment grade corporate bond
market at 15:00 GMT today.
The conversation will discuss why UK retailers face more worries in 2012 than
their continental peers; the drivers behind upcoming utility disposals; and why
working capital pressures in 2012 won't look anything like working capital
pressures in 2009.
-- Committee Previews
The conversation also includes a preview of current thoughts on issuers with
pending or recent committees, including Sanofi-Aventis, Repsol YPF and
Finmeccanica.
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is
subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings
is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.
-- Background & Contacts
The podcast was recorded on December 14, 2011 and will be available without
registration from 15:00 GMT today at: