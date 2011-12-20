(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlook on its long-term issuer credit rating on Golomt Bank of Mongolia to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings.

We revised the outlook after making a similar outlook revision on the sovereign credit rating on Mongolia (BB-/Positive/B) on Dec. 19, 2011. The outlook revision also reflects our view that Golomt Bank is of "high systemic importance" and our assessment of the government of Mongolia as "highly supportive" of the country's banking sector.

However, we do not factor any implicit support from the government in to the ratings on Golomt Bank because the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is very close to the local currency rating on the Mongolia government. Nonetheless if the sovereign ratings on the Mongolian government are raised, implying the government's potentially stronger capacity to support the banking sector, we could also upgrade Golomt Bank.

