Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing the outlook for Japan's commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market in 2012. In the report, we indicate our view that the credit quality of upper- and lower-level CMBS tranches is likely to further polarize as principal repayments progress.

The percentage of loans underlying Japan's CMBS transactions that default remains high, while the number of maturing underlying loans peaked in 2010 and has since declined. The repayment of principal on CMBS transactions has progressed due to the repayment of underlying loans by due dates and the steady collection from loans in default. The outstanding balance of CMBS transactions rated by Standard & Poor's totaled about JPY1,073.8 billion as of Nov. 30, 2011.

In today's report, we discuss our outlook for the performance of underlying loans and ratings on CMBS transactions in 2012. We based this outlook on our forecasts and assumptions for the Japanese economy and real estate prices. The main points of our discussion are as follows:

-- Our forecast for Japan's real GDP growth in 2012 is 1.5% to 2.0%. As for real estate prices, we forecast a drop in the prices of office buildings by 0% to 3%, based on the ARES J-REIT Property Index (AJPI), and we expect the prices of apartment buildings for lease to remain at current levels.

-- About 51% of the underlying loans that matured between September 2008--when Lehman Brothers collapsed--and Sept. 30, 2011, defaulted, and about 46% of the outstanding underlying loans of rated CMBS transactions are in default.

-- Collection of about 52% of accumulated defaulted loans has been completed, due to progress in 2011 in the collection of defaulted loans. Although some real estate transactions were postponed or cancelled following the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, the negative effects of the earthquake seem to have been temporary.

-- In general, collections from defaulted loans are first allocated to the repayment of principal on the highest tranches and principal losses are written off starting from the lowest tranches. As the collection of defaulted loans progresses, the credit enhancement ratio for upper-level tranches tends to improve, while that for lower-level tranches tends to deteriorate.

-- We expect the credit quality of upper- and lower-level CMBS tranches to further polarize as principal repayments progress, as was the case in 2011.