BRIEF-Kemper Corp prices $200 mln senior notes offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Kemper Corporation's (NYSE: KMPR) $200 million issuance of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025. The new notes' rating is equivalent to the ratings on KMPR's existing senior debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Kemper repaid $360 million of maturing senior notes in May 2017. The proceeds from the new senior note issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.