July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BGL BNP Paribas's (BGL BNPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

BGL BNPP's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating continue to reflect the potential support from its ultimate majority shareholder, the French bank BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'a+'). The IDRs are notched one below the parent bank reflecting BGL BNPP's strategic importance to its parent and the high level of management integration between the two banks. Following the acquisition of a controlling stake in BNP Paribas Leasing Services (BPLS) on 31st March 2012, BGL BNPP now consolidates the French group's leasing activities, with the exception of French and Belgian entities being carved-out. The bank is structurally a liquidity provider to BNP Paribas.

BGL BNPP's Stable Outlook is in line with that of BNP Paribas and its IDRs are sensitive to changes in BNP Paribas' IDR and/or in BNP Paribas' willingness to support BGL BNPP.

Fitch views BNP Paribas as the primary source of external support to BGL BNPP, if required. However, given BGL BNPP's systemic importance in Luxembourg, it is Fitch's opinion that the Luxembourg state would step in to support BGL BNPP if BNP Paribas' ability and/or willingness to provide support were to reduce. Fitch assigns a 'A-' Support Rating Floor to systemically important banks in the country and this currently acts, ultimately, as an implicit floor to BGL BNPP's IDRs.

BPLS is expected to have added EUR20bn of leasing loans to BGL BNP's loan portfolio, in its first time consolidation at end-March 2012. Although the transaction somewhat increases credit risk at the bank (as demonstrated by a pro-forma impaired loans ratio of 5.5% at end-2011 versus 4.1% reported), capital ratios remain strong (estimated pro-forma Fitch Core Capital of 20% at end-March 2012). The full consolidation of BPLS is also likely to reduce returns but Fitch expects operating profitability to remain adequate. The impact on funding and liquidity for BGL BNPP appears manageable given the bank's solid structural liquidity position and the significant funding that was already provided to BPLS and other BNP Paribas entities.

Overall the transaction is expected to have had a mildly negative impact on the bank's financial profile but in Fitch's view, capitalisation, funding and liquidity remain commensurate with its 'bbb+' VR. The bank has a solid, albeit essentially domestic, franchise in retail and commercial banking and private banking which provide it with steady and rather predictable earnings and a large deposit base.

BGL BNPP's VR is negatively sensitive to a longer and deeper economic downturn than currently expected in Europe, materially affecting the bank's asset quality, earnings and, ultimately, capital. In addition, should it become apparent that liquidity, capital and credit risk materially weaken through the funding of BNP Paribas's entities (including BPLS), the VR would be downgraded. On the other hand, the VR could benefit from a longer track record of solid profitability and resilience to the current adverse economic conditions while maintaining the envisaged levels of liquidity and capital.

BGL BNPP is one of the three major retail and commercial banks in Luxembourg and the leading private bank in the country in term of asset under management. Directly and through its 75%-owned Belgian subsidiary Fortis Bank ('A'/Stable), BNP Paribas controls 66% of BGL BNPP's capital with the remaining 34% owned by the Luxembourg state.

The ratings actions are as follows:

BGL BNP Paribas

-Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

-Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

-Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'

-Market linked notes affirmed at 'Aemr'

-Support Rating affirmed at '1',

-VR affirmed at 'bbb+'

