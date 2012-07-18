(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Alzette European CLO by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed an increase in credit enhancement to a level that supports higher ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, B, C, D-1, D-2, E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on these notes.

-- Alzette European CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in December 2004 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ended in December 2010.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Alzette European CLO S.A.'s class A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, B, C, D-1, D-2, E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review of the transaction on May 28, 2010, under our 2009 cash flow criteria and 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). For our assessment, we have performed a credit analysis using data from the latest trustee report dated May 30, 2012, and performed a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes.

From our credit analysis, we note that the portfolio's credit quality has generally deteriorated. Although the proportion of assets that we consider to be defaulted (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased to 1.36% from 3.60% of the pool, the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has increased to 12.35% from 8.88%.

However, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased, as have credit enhancement levels for all classes of notes. Additionally, the trustee report shows that the transaction's par value test results for all classes of notes have improved.

In our cash flow analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Considering the results of our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider that the credit enhancement levels available to the class A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, B, C, D-1, D-2, E-1, E-2, and E-3 notes are now commensurate with higher rating levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

We have applied our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test introduced in our 2009 cash flow criteria. Additionally, we have applied our largest industry default test--another of our supplemental stress tests. None of our ratings in this transaction are currently constrained by these tests.