Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two MARC Finance Ltd's notes as listed below. The transactions are repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.

JPY2bn* Series M415 repackaged notes due 2016 downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Outlook Positive

JPY600m* Series M496 repackaged notes due 2017 downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'Asf'; off RWN; Outlook Positive

*as of 19 December 2011

The downgrades reflect a similar rating action on BNP Paribas, the swap counterparty, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and its removal from RWN (For further details, see "Fitch Downgrades BNP Paribas to 'A+'; Outlook Stable", dated 15 December 2011).

The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in these transactions - the collateral issuer and the swap counterparty. The Positive Outlook of the notes is primarily driven by that of the collateral issuer's LT IDR.