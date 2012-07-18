BRIEF-Sberbank 5-Month net profit to RAS up at RUB 261.82 billion
* 5-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 261.82 BILLION VERSUS RUB 184.32 BILLION YEAR AGO
July 18 -
Ratings -- Deutsche Bank National Trust Company ------------------- 18-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 06633*
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-Aug-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
02-Aug-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
