India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kundan Rice Mills Limited's (KRML) additional INR300m fund-based and INR400m non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' ratings.
KRML's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR400m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)';
- INR830m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.
For more information please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "India's Kundan Rice Mills rated 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Stable", dated 6 December 2011, and available at www.fitchratings.com.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: