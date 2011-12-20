(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kundan Rice Mills Limited's (KRML) additional INR300m fund-based and INR400m non-fund based working capital facilities 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' ratings.

KRML's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR400m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)';

- INR830m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.

For more information please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "India's Kundan Rice Mills rated 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Stable", dated 6 December 2011, and available at www.fitchratings.com.