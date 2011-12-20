Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed The Co-Operative Bank plc's (Coop; 'A-'/RWN/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN is as a consequence of Coop being placed on RWN (see "Fitch Places Co-Operative Bank on Rating Watch Negative" dated 16 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

The maximum achievable covered bond rating is driven by a combination of the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor). Based on an unchanged D-Factor of 14.8% for the programme, the 'AAA' rating of the bonds can only be maintained provided the issuer's Long-term IDR is at least 'BBB+'. A downgrade of Coop's 'A-'/RWN IDR by one notch to 'BBB+' would merely change the rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default basis to 'AA' from 'AA+' currently, and still enable an uplift of up to two notches of the covered bonds rating to 'AAA' after recoveries given default have been considered. However, a downgrade of Coop's IDR by more than one notch would result in a downgrade of its covered bonds rating, irrespective of the level of overcollateralisation (OC) protecting investors through the asset coverage test. This test ensures that the covered bonds remain below 77.5% (the asset percentage or AP) of the adjusted balance of the cover pool. This compares to the AP supporting a 'AAA' rating of currently 82.2% according to Fitch. The AP supporting a given rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

The RWN will be resolved following the review of the RWN on Coop's IDR.