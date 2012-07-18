S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Alliance Oil's revenues will decrease by about 7.5%, in 2012 year on year and reach $2.9 billon under our standardized price assumptions for Brent of $100 per barrel for the rest of 2012. We believe Alliance Oil's revenues will remain broadly stable in 2013 at about $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, based on our assumptions of gradual oil production growth following the Kolvinskoe field's reaching full capacity, and a decline in the Brent oil price to $90 per barrel.

We anticipate that Alliance Oil will report EBITDA of about $700 million in 2012, up from $218 million in the first quarter of 2012. The impact of high oil prices in the beginning of 2012 is likely to be somewhat offset by higher export duty on heavy oil products since October 2011. Given the large share of heavy products in Alliance Oil's product mix, which is unlikely to change before the modernization of the Khabarovsk refinery is complete, we expect potential losses to be about $70 million in 2012.

For 2013, we forecast that Alliance Oil's EBITDA will increase to $800 million, despite assumed oil price softening. This should primarily be driven by higher oil production and refining volumes and improved profitability of the downstream segment following connection of the Khabarovsk refinery to the East Siberian-Pacific Ocean pipeline, which should help reduce oil transportation costs by $50 million-$60 million. Moreover, increasing output from Kolvinskoe field should support the upstream segment's EBITDA, thanks to the benefits of a mineral extraction tax (MET) exemption until 2015. Based on our assumption that MET-exempt production could be about 60% of the total oil production volume in 2013, we anticipate that Alliance Oil could save about $290 million, or $11 per barrel.

We do not believe Alliances Oil's oil production joint venture (JV) with Repsol S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) in Russia's Volga-Urals region will significantly impact its operational results in 2012-2013, as Alliance Oil is to contribute its oil production assets of $570 million while Repsol is to contribute 100% of OJSC Eurotek which currently holds only exploration and production licenses in West Siberia and is valued at approximately $230 million. Repsol also has an obligation to pay cash to Alliance Oil to reach a 49% participation in the JV. We assume this consideration could amount to $200 million.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that in 2012, Alliance Oil's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will fall to about 2.6x, and could further decrease in 2012 to 2.2x. We regard this as commensurate with the current ratings. We forecast that FOCF will remain considerably negative, at about negative $400 million in 2012 and broadly neutral in 2013.

We expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to be about $470 million in 2012 and $550 million in 2013 and capital spending to be high, at about $900 million in 2012 and $550 million 2013. We assume that the company will pay no dividends, reflecting its policy of no distributions to shareholders until FOCF becomes neutral or positive. We expect that adjusted debt will rise to about $1.8 billion by year-end 2012 and will remain broadly stable in 2013.

We also factor in management's intention to use the cash consideration it expects to receive from Repsol (about $200 million) to finance its share of the JV's investments and for partial debt repayment.

Liquidity

We currently view Alliance Oil's liquidity as "adequate", based on our estimated ratio of potential sources to uses of liquidity of more than 1.2x in the next 12 months and the company's generally prudent risk management.

We estimate Alliance Oil's liquidity needs over the next 12 months were about $790 million as of April 1, 2012, comprising:

-- Capital expenditures of about $700 million; and

-- Debt maturities of about $90 million in the first year and about $400 million in the second year.

We estimate Alliance Oil's liquidity sources to be in excess of $1.07 billion, including:

-- Surplus cash of about $87 million, excluding $100 million of cash that we consider to be tied to operations;

-- Long-term committed credit lines of about $280 million, including $222 million under facilities from Vnesheconombank (VEB; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') for modernizing the Khabarovsk refinery due in 2022-2023;

-- Cash consideration of about $200 million expected from Repsol for the JV; and

-- Funds from operations, which we estimate in our base-case scenario will be about $490 million.

We don't include the undrawn credit facility of $240 million provided by VEB for the Khabarovsk refinery modernization in the liquidity sources because Alliance Oil will hardly need it, given that the remaining capital spending is only about $200 million-$250 million and that the facility cannot be used to fund other investments under the current terms.

We also believe that Alliance Oil has comfortable headroom under its covenants, which limit debt to EBITDA at 3.5x in 2012 and thereafter.

Recovery analysis

The $350 million 9.88% Eurobonds, due 2015 issued by Alliance Oil's, are rated 'B+', in line with our corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these bonds is '4, indicating our expectation of average (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

For more details, please see "Alliance Oil Co. Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile", published Dec. 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Alliance Oil should be able to fund its capital-expenditure program and keep its debt-to-EBITDA at less than 3.0x, while completing its refinery modernization on time.

The possibility of a downgrade is limited, in our view, but could arise if the fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 3.0x for several quarters or if liquidity weakens. Rating pressure could also arise from substantial delays or cost overruns by the company's refinery modernization project, which could also lead to a substantial increase of the tax burden on the refining segment. In addition, unexpected large debt-financed acquisitions could lead to ratings downside.

Over the medium term, we believe that ratings upside could result from the successful execution of major projects that harness growth, and from a sustainable strengthening of the company's financial risk profile, resulting in FOCF becoming neutral to positive and the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio staying consistently less than 2.5x. However, we view this as unlikely before 2013.