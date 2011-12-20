(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey-based Global Yatirim Holding A.S.'s (Global) new notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Global's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are 'B-'.

Global has commenced an exchange offer and consent solicitation for the USD100m 9.25% 'B-' rated loan participation notes (LPN) due 2012 issued by Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. in exchange for USD-denominated fixed rate new notes due 2017 to be issued directly by Global. The final ratings on the new notes are contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.

The total size of the issue is expected to be between USD100m and USD150m of new notes depending on the amount of acceptance under the exchange offer and consent solicitation for the existing USD100m LPNs. Proceeds from the new notes will be used to lengthen Global's debt maturity profile. Global also intends to raise additional funding of up to USD50m to be used for general corporate purposes or future investments.

Fitch has updated its recovery analysis for Global, related to net additional new funds of up to USD50m that may be raised through this transaction. The current 'RR4' rating on the unsecured notes reflects a good recovery on the senior unsecured debt, given default. Nonetheless, recoveries are capped at 'RR4' due to the Turkish jurisdiction of the guarantors. Assuming that the net additional funds will not increase cash-orientated EBITDA in the immediate future, Fitch calculates that net additional new issuance above USD50m could pressure the current IDR due to resultant higher leverage metrics, as these new funds are expected to be channelled to new investments in the form of subordinated debt or equity.

The new notes include the same limitation on the group's indebtedness (debt-incurrence) as in the original notes, with the ratio of the group's relevant financial expenses to the group's EBITDA (adjusted for the deferred subscription revenues of gas distribution subsidiaries) less than 1.0/1.2. Other negative pledges include covenants limiting the incurrence of additional indebtedness within the port infrastructure business (Global Ports). Noteholders also benefit from a put option at 101% in the event of change of control at Global Ports; if Global Ports ceases to carry on the whole or a substantial part of its business or any port asset sale as defined occurs. Global Ports remains by far the largest EBITDA generator in the group, of nearly 88% of Fitch calculated group EBITDA, while the other main business - Energaz - made up the remaining 12% at FY10.

The voluntary exchange offer with consent solicitation would not constitute a distressed debt exchange (DDE) based on Fitch's "Distressed Debt Exchange" criteria published on 12 August 2011. Fitch notes that the reported cash balance at the Global parent company level and future dividends from the ports, real estate and securities business should be more than adequate to cover the outstanding Eurobond of approximately USD73m should no bondholder consent to exchange. (USD26.9m nominal amount is held by Global and its affiliates.)

Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Global.