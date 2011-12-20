India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has migrated Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation Limited's (KSIIDC) bond rating of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)' to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(nm)' on the agency's website.
The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information available, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KSIIDC's bond. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: