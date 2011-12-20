(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has migrated Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation Limited's (KSIIDC) bond rating of 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)' to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)(nm)' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information available, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KSIIDC's bond. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".