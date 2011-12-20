(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings, in a special report, says that debt of coal based thermal projects
may be impacted by the impending coal shortage, particularly if their off-take arrangements do
not envisage a pass through of fuel costs to the power tariff. Such projects will have to resort
to more expensive imported coal that is expected to be blended in various degrees depending upon
the plant configuration.
"The financial margins of power projects will also come under severe pressure in
the absence of a significant tariff revision or injection of additional sponsor
equity. This will further stress the already fragile debt service coverage
ratios", says Venkataraman Rajaraman, Director at Fitch's Global Infrastructure
Group. "Projects that have substantial dependence on imported coal are most
likely to default on their debt obligations over the short to medium term, if
this trend persists. This is worsened by the impact of the recent weakening of
the Indian rupee against the USD", adds Mr. Rajaraman.
In the report, Fitch has computed the likely cost of power generation under four
simulated scenarios involving varying degrees of costlier imported coal and
accordingly projected the debt service coverage ratios. For example, even with a
favourable set of assumptions, it costs INR4.41/kwh (excluding return on equity)
for a plant that is fully dependent on imported coal, which is significantly
higher than the average merchant tariff of around INR3.75/kwh to INR4.00/kwh. It
is likely that such projects face an impending risk of default.
Details of the scenarios covered and the likely cost of generation can be found
in the report "Power Projects Facing Significant Fuel Risks", which is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
