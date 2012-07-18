(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Reproscan Tech-Park's (RTP) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of RTP.

Fitch migrated RTP to the non-monitored category on 28 April 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).