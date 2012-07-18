July 18 - The U.S. high yield default rate held firm at 2.2% in June, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The month produced just one default, the distressed debt exchange of gaming operator Chukchansi, bringing the year to date default tally to 19 issuers on $9.9 billion in bonds.

The pace of defaults in the first half of this year has been roughly in line with second-half 2011, which saw 20 issuers default on $13.8 billion in bonds -- a sharp increase from the more benign nine defaults and $2.1 billion in bonds recorded in the first six months of 2011. The default rate is projected to end the year in a range of 2.5%-3%.

The highest industry specific default rate in the first half was paper and containers, 7.7%, followed by consumer products, 5%; gaming, lodging, and restaurants, 2.9%; and transportation, 2.7%.

With few exceptions, there has been notable consistency in the default mix by industry. Most of the sectors that produced some default activity in the first half of this year also contributed to the default tally in 2011 and 2010. These include paper and containers; gaming, lodging, and restaurants; transportation; retail; broadcasting and media; banking and finance; and energy. There has also been consistency in the rating mix with most defaults originating from the 'CCC' or lower rating pool.

The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through June was 57.8% of par.

The June edition of Fitch's default insight includes new data on average industry recovery rates from 2000 to 2011. The weighted average recovery rate over the 12 years was 35.9% of par with industry-specific recoveries ranging from a low of 13.2% for insurance and 17.2% for telecommunications to a high of 61.4% for utilities.

Fitch's new report also includes a look at loan recoveries over the 2000-2011 period. The average recovery rate on the loans was 72% of par and the median 78%.

