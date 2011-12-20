Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has placed Mapfre SA's (Mapfre) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating and its core operating subsidiaries' 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN follows the placement of Spain's 'AA-' Long-term IDR on RWN (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative", dated 16 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

As indicated previously (see "Fitch: Mapfre's Ratings Unaffected by Spanish Sovereign Downgrade", dated 10 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), there is an intrinsic link between Mapfre's ratings and Spain's creditworthiness, as the group sources around 42% of premiums and 56% of the insurance result (based on H111 figures) from Spain.

As a result, resolution of the RWN is dependent upon the resolution of the RWN on Spain's sovereign ratings. Mapfre's ratings would be most likely downgraded if the Spanish sovereign rating were downgraded by more than one notch from the current 'AA-'. In addition, if exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt resulted in material underwriting or investment losses, Mapfre's ratings could be downgraded.