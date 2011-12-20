Dec 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the Arsenal Securities transaction, which has performed slightly above our expectations over the past 12 months.

-- We have therefore affirmed the ratings on the notes.

-- Arsenal Securities closed on July 25, 2006.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Arsenal Securities PLC's notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions (and the transaction update--see "Related Criteria And Research") follow our recent review of the Arsenal Securities securitized estate and our meeting with Arsenal Football Club's management. Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the notes issued by Arsenal Securities.

The transaction originally closed in July 2006 and is primarily backed by revenue generated from ticket sales for football matches played at the Emirates Stadium by Arsenal Football Club (AFC). The structure also benefits from charges over other sources of income and assets of AFC. Our analysis, however, does not give any credit to income other than from ticket sales. As such, the underlying ratings are strongly linked to AFC, the sole user of the Emirates Stadium.

Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) provides an unconditional guarantee to classes A1 and A2. As the rating on Ambac is lower than the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR), the rating on the notes reflects the SPUR. The ratings always reflect the higher of Ambac's rating or the SPUR, so at present the ratings do not reflect any benefit from Ambac's guarantee.

We consider that the underlying ratings continue to be commensurate with the risk embedded in this transaction. The underlying rating on the debt continues to reflect the underlying business risk profile of AFC and Arsenal (Emirates Stadium) Ltd. (the borrower under a GBP260 million loan granted by Arsenal Securities), together with structural enhancements.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: Arsenal Securities PLC, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Report Card: U.K. Corporate Securitization Performance Is Mostly Stable, But Can Pubs Handle Another Downturn?, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Relegation And Financial Risks Predominate As English Football Clubs Look To Raise Their Game, June 24, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology For Rating And Surveilling European Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 23, 2008

-- Overview Of Legal And Analytical Challenges In Rating U.K. Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 18, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Arsenal Securities PLC

GBP260 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Asset-Backed Notes

Class Current Original Current Opening

rating rating balance balance

(mil. GBP) (mil. GBP)

A1 BBB- AAA 177.2 210.0

(SPUR (SPUR

BBB-) BBB-)

A2 BBB- AAA 50.0 50.0

(SPUR (SPUR

BBB-) BBB-)

Total (mil. GBP) 227.2 260.0

SPUR--Standard & Poor's underlying rating.