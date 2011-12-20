Dec 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the Arsenal Securities transaction, which has
performed slightly above our expectations over the past 12 months.
-- We have therefore affirmed the ratings on the notes.
-- Arsenal Securities closed on July 25, 2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Arsenal
Securities PLC's notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions (and the transaction update--see "Related Criteria And
Research") follow our recent review of the Arsenal Securities securitized
estate and our meeting with Arsenal Football Club's management. Following our
review, we have affirmed our ratings on the notes issued by Arsenal Securities.
The transaction originally closed in July 2006 and is primarily backed by
revenue generated from ticket sales for football matches played at the
Emirates Stadium by Arsenal Football Club (AFC). The structure also benefits
from charges over other sources of income and assets of AFC. Our analysis,
however, does not give any credit to income other than from ticket sales. As
such, the underlying ratings are strongly linked to AFC, the sole user of the
Emirates Stadium.
Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) provides an unconditional
guarantee to classes A1 and A2. As the rating on Ambac is lower than the
Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR), the rating on the notes reflects
the SPUR. The ratings always reflect the higher of Ambac's rating or the SPUR,
so at present the ratings do not reflect any benefit from Ambac's guarantee.
We consider that the underlying ratings continue to be commensurate with the
risk embedded in this transaction. The underlying rating on the debt continues
to reflect the underlying business risk profile of AFC and Arsenal (Emirates
Stadium) Ltd. (the borrower under a GBP260 million loan granted by Arsenal
Securities), together with structural enhancements.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at .
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Transaction Update: Arsenal Securities PLC, Dec. 20, 2011
-- Report Card: U.K. Corporate Securitization Performance Is Mostly
Stable, But Can Pubs Handle Another Downturn?, Nov. 21, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Relegation And Financial Risks Predominate As English Football Clubs
Look To Raise Their Game, June 24, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Methodology For Rating And Surveilling European Corporate
Securitizations, Jan. 23, 2008
-- Overview Of Legal And Analytical Challenges In Rating U.K. Corporate
Securitizations, Jan. 18, 2007
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Arsenal Securities PLC
GBP260 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Asset-Backed Notes
Class Current Original Current Opening
rating rating balance balance
(mil. GBP) (mil. GBP)
A1 BBB- AAA 177.2 210.0
(SPUR (SPUR
BBB-) BBB-)
A2 BBB- AAA 50.0 50.0
(SPUR (SPUR
BBB-) BBB-)
Total (mil. GBP) 227.2 260.0
SPUR--Standard & Poor's underlying rating.