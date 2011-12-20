Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings will release a new 15-minute "ClearThinking for Investors" podcast
examining current trends in the European high-yield and leveraged finance markets at 15:00 GMT
today.
The conversation looks at expectations for 2012 as well as recent pressures on
documentation changes for European High Yield.
-- Committee Previews
The podcast also includes a preview of current thoughts on issuers with
forthcoming committees - Thomas Cook ('BB-'/Watch Negative) and Premier Foods
('BB-'/ Outlook Negative).
This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is
subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings
is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.
-- Background & Contacts
The podcast was recorded on December 14, 2011 and will be available from 15:00
without registration at:
"ClearThinking for Investors" is a series of monthly investor-focused podcasts.
For more information on our ClearThinking for Investors programme, please
contact Charles Marling at +44 20 3530 1051, Mareike van den Boom on +49 69 7680
76 120 or Beatrice Hue on +33 1 44 29 91 72.