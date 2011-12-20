(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the performance of the underlying
portfolios for Sestante Finance's series 1, 2, 3, and 4, which
has been stable since H1 2011.
-- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of
notes in these four transactions.
-- Sestante Finance's series 1, 2, 3, and 4 are Italian RMBS
transactions backed by pools of residential mortgage loans that
Meliorbanca originated in Italy.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit
ratings on all classes of notes in Sestante Finance S.r.l.'s
series 1, 2, 3, and 4 (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our analysis, which took into
account updated credit amounts and the structural mechanisms
providing enhancement in these transactions. We based the
updated credit analysis on our assessment of the characteristics
of the residual collateral portfolios, factoring in the
transactions' performance.
For all four transactions, the increases in cumulative
default rates have been leveling off: The current levels of
defaults and cumulative defaults, respectively, are:
-- Series 1: 0.28% and 5.11%;
-- Series 2: 0.78% and 6.36%;
-- Series 3: 0.52% and 6.37%; and
-- Series 4: 0.55% and 8.83%.
As of the end of the latest collection period, the levels of
mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days are:
-- Series 1: 5.36%;
-- Series 2: 4.13%;
-- Series 3: 5.20%; and
-- Series 4: 5.84%.
As a result of the high level of defaults recorded, the
reserve funds in series 2, 3, and 4 have been fully depleted
since H1 2010, H2 2009, and H1 2009, respectively, and the
series 1 reserve fund is at 65% of its target balance. All four
transactions feature a structural mechanism, which requires the
use of excess spread--and eventually the reserve funds--to cover
the full balance of defaulted mortgage loans.
Due to the lack of available funds, series 2, 3, and 4 are
showing unpaid principal deficiency ledger (PDL) amounts, which
after a step increase have stabilized or decreased.
Specifically:
-- Series 4 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR24.3 million at
the last interest payment date (IPD), slightly up from EUR23.9
million at the previous IPD;
-- Series 3 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR11.0 million at
the last IPD--slightly up from EUR10.7 million at the previous
IPD, but down from EUR11.5 million recorded two IPDs ago; and
-- Series 2 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR4.6 million at the
last IPD, in line with EUR4.6 million at the previous IPD, but
down from EUR5.5 million recorded two IPDs ago.
Reserve fund depletions in series 2, 3, and 4 are also
affecting the repayment rate of the class C2
excess-spread-backed notes. Given that the issuer repays
principal on these notes before replenishing the reserve fund, a
reserve fund depletion implies a lower level of available funds
to redeem those notes.
Interest payments on series 3 and 4's class B, C1, and C2
notes can be deferred if the cumulative gross default ratio
rises above certain levels, the lowest being 12%. Given the
current cumulative default ratios and the outstanding level of
delinquencies, we do not think it likely that any of these
triggers will be breached in the short term.
Meliorbanca SpA, the originator and servicer of the Sestante
Finance transactions, has informed us that it transferred the
servicing of Sestante Finance series 1 to 4 to Italfondiario SpA
on May 23, 2011.
In addition, we have conducted further analysis of the
macroeconomic situation in Italy and Europe, and we believe that
the weak economic environment would not substantially affect
these transactions in the near future.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.