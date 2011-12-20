(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of the underlying portfolios for Sestante Finance's series 1, 2, 3, and 4, which has been stable since H1 2011.

-- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in these four transactions.

-- Sestante Finance's series 1, 2, 3, and 4 are Italian RMBS transactions backed by pools of residential mortgage loans that Meliorbanca originated in Italy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Sestante Finance S.r.l.'s series 1, 2, 3, and 4 (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our analysis, which took into account updated credit amounts and the structural mechanisms providing enhancement in these transactions. We based the updated credit analysis on our assessment of the characteristics of the residual collateral portfolios, factoring in the transactions' performance.

For all four transactions, the increases in cumulative default rates have been leveling off: The current levels of defaults and cumulative defaults, respectively, are:

-- Series 1: 0.28% and 5.11%;

-- Series 2: 0.78% and 6.36%;

-- Series 3: 0.52% and 6.37%; and

-- Series 4: 0.55% and 8.83%.

As of the end of the latest collection period, the levels of mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days are:

-- Series 1: 5.36%;

-- Series 2: 4.13%;

-- Series 3: 5.20%; and

-- Series 4: 5.84%.

As a result of the high level of defaults recorded, the reserve funds in series 2, 3, and 4 have been fully depleted since H1 2010, H2 2009, and H1 2009, respectively, and the series 1 reserve fund is at 65% of its target balance. All four transactions feature a structural mechanism, which requires the use of excess spread--and eventually the reserve funds--to cover the full balance of defaulted mortgage loans.

Due to the lack of available funds, series 2, 3, and 4 are showing unpaid principal deficiency ledger (PDL) amounts, which after a step increase have stabilized or decreased. Specifically:

-- Series 4 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR24.3 million at the last interest payment date (IPD), slightly up from EUR23.9 million at the previous IPD;

-- Series 3 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR11.0 million at the last IPD--slightly up from EUR10.7 million at the previous IPD, but down from EUR11.5 million recorded two IPDs ago; and

-- Series 2 had an unpaid PDL of about EUR4.6 million at the last IPD, in line with EUR4.6 million at the previous IPD, but down from EUR5.5 million recorded two IPDs ago.

Reserve fund depletions in series 2, 3, and 4 are also affecting the repayment rate of the class C2 excess-spread-backed notes. Given that the issuer repays principal on these notes before replenishing the reserve fund, a reserve fund depletion implies a lower level of available funds to redeem those notes.

Interest payments on series 3 and 4's class B, C1, and C2 notes can be deferred if the cumulative gross default ratio rises above certain levels, the lowest being 12%. Given the current cumulative default ratios and the outstanding level of delinquencies, we do not think it likely that any of these triggers will be breached in the short term.

Meliorbanca SpA, the originator and servicer of the Sestante Finance transactions, has informed us that it transferred the servicing of Sestante Finance series 1 to 4 to Italfondiario SpA on May 23, 2011.

In addition, we have conducted further analysis of the macroeconomic situation in Italy and Europe, and we believe that the weak economic environment would not substantially affect these transactions in the near future.

