BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.06 billion, as of june 9
Dec 20 NRW.BANK
* Moody's downgrades NRW.BANK's BFSR to D-; negative outlook - BCA lowered to 13 from 11
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.06 billion, as of june 9
* State Street-on june 12, co notified U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996