Dec 20 -
-- Credit metrics at U.K. pub operator Enterprise Inns PLC
(ETI) have continued to weaken over the past 12 months.
-- In addition, the company's liquidity remains under
pressure, despite material debt reduction through pub disposals.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
ETI to 'B' from 'B+' and our issue ratings on the senior secured
bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects continued pressures on U.K.
consumers' discretionary spending, ongoing structural issues in
the tenanted pub sector, and our view that ETI will be reliant
on further pub sales to meet debt amortization requirements and
successfully refinance bank facilities in 2013.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it lowered
its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. tenanted public
house (pub) operator Enterprise Inns PLC (ETI, the company) to
'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on
the company's five senior secured bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The
recovery rating of '1' on these bonds is unchanged, reflecting
our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for senior
secured lenders in the event of a payment default.
The downgrades reflect an increase in ETI's consolidated
Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage in the financial year to
Sept. 30, 2011, and our view that the company's liquidity
position is under pressure despite ongoing disposal-funded debt
repayments. The downgrades also reflect the tight headroom under
ETI's bank covenants, the threat of a future dividend lock-up at
ETI's Unique Pub Finance Co. PLC (Unique)
securitization materially reducing ETI's solo earnings, as well
as rising lease liabilities as a result of sale-and-leasebacks.
In financial year 2011, the company repaid GBP222 million of
bank debt and reduced the balances on its Unique bonds by GBP71
million using net proceeds from property sales. Nevertheless,
adjusted consolidated net debt to EBITDA rose further to 8.6x on
Sept. 30, 2011, from 8.4x one year earlier. More positively,
ETI's solo EBITDA interest coverage was stable at 2.66x over the
same period.
ETI's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile is unlikely
to improve in the next 12 months, in our view. For the financial
year to Sept. 30, 2012, we anticipate a mid-single-digit fall in
ETI's revenues, with adjusted EBITDA down by nearly 10%.
Declines in revenues and EBITDA are primarily the result of the
company's pub disposals. We anticipate that the trading
performance of the substantive estate will stabilize in the
period, but we see low-single-digit negative like-for-like sales
across the whole estate. Our base-case assumptions take into
account pressure on U.K. consumers' disposable incomes, low
consumer confidence, and the possibility of a further
deterioration in the U.K. macroeconomic environment.
In our view, ETI's earnings are likely to remain under
pressure due to adverse consumer spending trends in 2012, as
well as to continuing disposals. Furthermore, the outlook
reflects ETI's tight headroom under bank covenants, and our view
that weaker credit metrics could persist for some time despite
ongoing debt repayments from disposals. We view the
sale-and-leasebacks as at best neutral for ETI's lease-adjusted
credit metrics. Poorer trading conditions than we anticipate and
any shortfalls in anticipated disposal proceeds could adversely
affect the company's ability to finance debt amortizations,
Unique dividend payments, and covenant compliance. Limited
headroom under the Unique dividend lock-up threshold could have
implications for ETI's future covenant compliance under its bank
facilities.
We could lower the ratings if liquidity were to weaken
further or if solo EBITDA interest coverage were to drop to less
than 2x. This could result from deterioration in operating
performance, Unique entering dividend lock-up, or an inability
to refinance bank facilities. In our opinion, rating upside is
currently minimal.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Criteria - Corporates - General: Standard & Poor's
Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May
13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008