Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings expects the U.S. Beverage sector to
have a mostly stable outlook in 2012 despite the potential risk
of transactional events.
Fitch forecasts that credit statistics will improve in 2012
as companies' operating incomes grow. As commodity pricing
moderates, Fitch expects non-alcoholic beverage companies to
experience margin expansion in the second half of 2012 along
with slightly higher volume growth.
Alcoholic beverage companies within Fitch's rated universe
have reduced debt materially, and forecasted operating income
growth will lead to even better credit metrics. Upgrades are
possible for the alcoholic beverage companies if they sustain
credit profiles commensurate with higher rating categories.
While Fitch's rated universe consists of mature companies in
a mature industry that historically have been reluctant to issue
equity to fund acquisitions, the agency believes acquisitions
that are unpredictable in size, frequency or funding may pose
additional risk for ratings, particularly if those events
initiate an arms race of acquisitions among competitors.
Negative rating action could also result from
shareholder-friendly activities such as large debt-financed
share buyback programs, which may push leverage higher if
undertaken to a significant degree.
The full report, '2012 Outlook: U.S. Beverages,' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
The following is a list of Fitch-rated issuers and their
current Issuer Default Ratings:
--Beam, Inc. ('BBB-'; Outlook Positive)
--The Coca-Cola Company ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
--Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. ('BBB+'; Outlook
Stable)
--Constellation Brands, Inc. ('BB'; Outlook Stable)
--PepsiCo, Inc. ('A'; Outlook Stable)