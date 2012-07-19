(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the Transurban group (Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement that Transurban has entered into an exclusive agreement with the New South Wales government for the assessment of a potential development of a freeway that would connect the Transurban-owned M2 motorway with the F3 freeway in Sydney.

In our view, timing of this project and Transurban's ultimate involvement are unlikely to be known for a while. We take comfort from the fact that Transurban has demonstrated in recent times its commitment to fund new projects and acquisitions in a manner that will support its rating.