July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Ltd's (IRBSD) INR9,803.37m senior project bank loan at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

MIPL is an SPV owned by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRBIDL; 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) and its wholly owned subsidiary - Ideal Road Builders Pvt Ltd. The SPV has a 15-year concession (toll collection ending on 10 August 2019) from the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd to upgrade and operate two parallel roads from Mumbai to Pune: a 111km stretch of National Highway 4 and the 95km Mumbai Pune Expressway. Tolling on the former commenced in August 2004 while that on the latter in September 2006.

The affirmation reflects MIPL's demonstrated and continuing ability to generate strong traffic and revenue from the project corridor. Toll revenue for FY12 (year end March) was INR3,976.85m, in line with Fitch's base case projected revenue of INR3,972.6m. Toll revenue in FY10 (3.06bn) and FY11 (INR3.215bn) were also as per projections. Furthermore, MIPL has successfully completed a major maintenance cycle from FY10-FY12 within budget.

The project corridor has a mature traffic profile and a steady growth rate, which were not significantly impacted during the 2008-2009 economic slowdown. This in part reflects the strong economic drivers of the two premier Indian cities, Mumbai and Pune, served by this corridor.

The rating also reflects the elimination of interest rate risk since 2010. Loans from IDFC (39.16% of debt as on 31 March 2012) carry a fixed 10.3% interest rate and bank loans (60.84% of debt) carry a fixed 10.75% interest rate, for the remainder of their tenor. Also, the three derivative contracts on which MIPL incurred losses in FY11-FY12 have either matured or been terminated. Fitch notes that principal amortisation is significantly back ended with about 60% of principal scheduled to be repaid in the final three years of amortisation. However, MIPL meeting its revenue targets in the early years of the concession provides significant cushion against any slowdown in the latter years.

Continued demonstration of traffic and revenue growth including during a possible economic slowdown, resulting in consistently higher-than-expected coverage metrics could result in a rating upgrade. Conversely, a sustained drop in debt service coverage ratios below Fitch's base case range of 1.70x-2.00x or material additional senior debt could result in a rating downgrade.