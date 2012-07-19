(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. -------------------------- 19-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Malt beverages
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jan-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================