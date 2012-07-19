(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the Government of Georgia under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We rank Georgia in BICRA group '8', along with countries such as Argentina, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Nigeria, and Tunisia. For the full report, see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Georgia," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10').

The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where the Georgian banking system scores '7' and '8', respectively.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Georgia faces "very high risk" in "economic resilience" and "high risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.

The industry risk score for Georgia is '8'. This reflects our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework", "high risk" in "competitive dynamics", and "extremely high risk" in "systemwide funding", as our criteria define these terms.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Preliminary Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments In 23 Countries, Jan. 6, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- Sovereign Risk For Financial Institutions, Feb. 16, 2004

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Enhanced Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Government-Related Entities, June 29, 2009

-- Franchise Stability, Confidence Sensitivity, And The Treatment Of Hybrid Securities In A Downturn, Dec. 1, 2008

-- Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008

-- Bank Spreadsheet Data Definitions, May 2, 2005