July 19 - The ratings on Asia-Pacific oil and gas companies are likely to remain stable despite the current economic uncertainty, lower crude oil prices, and receding margins, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in a report.
According to the report titled, "Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Companies Ride The Ups And Downs But Should Maintain Rating Stability," about three-quarters of the rating outlooks on the Asia-Pacific oil and gas companies are stable.
"In our view, we believe most Asia-Pacific oil and gas companies can weather a period of weaker oil prices at the current ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Wong. "This is because our ratings factor in Standard & Poor's current oil price assumptions of US$85 and US$80 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate for the remainder of 2012 and 2013, and US$100 and US$90 per barrel for Brent."
In our view, Asia-Pacific economies should continue growing in 2012, albeit at a slower rate than in 2011. We therefore expect energy demand in the region to remain robust.
"There are three primary reasons for the ratings remaining stable--conservative assumptions in our base-case forecasts, continuing growth in regional energy demand, and ample liquidity within the rated companies," Mr. Wong said.
Overall liquidity has improved, in our opinion; the strong pricing environment in the past 18 months has beefed up the companies' aggregated cash balances and short-term investments by 23% in 2011 from the prior year. This was higher than the 14% aggregated growth in debt.
"About 43% of the companies have 'strong' liquidity and the rest, 'adequate,' under our criteria," Mr. Wong noted.
Adequate liquidity remains critical in our view for two reasons--to buffer against oil and gas price volatility and to meet investment requirements.
