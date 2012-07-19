(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of Chinese renminbi denominated senior unsecured notes due 2015 by Gemdale International Holding Ltd. (not rated). Famous Commercial Ltd. (not rated), a 100% owned Hong Kong-based offshore holding company and financial platform of Gemdale Corp. (Gemdale: BB+/Stable/--), and five other offshore subsidiaries of Gemdale unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. Gemdale intends to use the net proceeds to meet its general corporate and working capital needs.

Gemdale International is a special-purpose vehicle that Famous fully owns. We apply a top-down approach while assessing the parent-subsidiary link between Gemdale and Famous because the stand-alone credit profile of Famous is not meaningful, in our view.

The issue rating is two notches below the long-term corporate credit rating on Gemdale because:

-- We view Famous as a "highly strategic" subsidiary, but not a "core" subsidiary, of Gemdale. Although it is integrated with Gemdale strategically, financially and operationally, Famous has a limited operating history. It was founded in 2005. Its current scale is small, with total assets accounting for only 10% of Gemdale's total assets.

-- The timeliness of the financial support from Gemdale to Famous is uncertain due to China's controls over foreign exchange and capital, and uncertainty relating to regulatory approvals.

-- A keepwell agreement and equity repurchase undertaking between Gemdale and Famous demonstrate the parent's strong commitment to the subsidiary. Nevertheless, we don't view these agreements as a guarantee that would equalize the issue rating with the rating on Gemdale.

