(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Volkswagen Financial Services AG -------------- 19-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

14-Jul-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Core subsidiary of car manufacturer Volkswagen AG.

-- Increasing customer deposits at 100% subsidiary Volkswagen Bank GmbH, which provide a funding advantage against peers.

-- Generally satisfactory financial profile, with stable earnings and adequate capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Dependence on Volkswagen's franchise, brands, business cycle, and funding.

-- Business and geographic concentration.

-- Reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Germany-based Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS) is stable, reflecting the outlook on VW FS' parent, Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Stable/A-2). The stable outlook also reflects our view that captive-finance operations will remain integral to the VW group's overall corporate strategy. We expect VW FS to preserve a generally satisfactory financial profile, despite the increasing risk of economic slowdown in most of the markets in which it operates.

Because we regard VW FS as a core entity to VW AG, any rating action on the parent--positive or negative--would result in a similar action on VW FS.

We could lower the ratings on VW FS if we saw a weaker commitment from VW AG to support its subsidiary, which could lead us to reassess our view of VW FS as a core entity within the VW group. This could happen if VW AG were to relinquish its majority stake in VW FS or if the captive-finance operations were no longer pivotal to the VW group's worldwide strategy. We view these two risks as extremely remote at this stage.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Germany, June 26, 2012

-- Volkswagen Financial Services Ratings Affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Stable, June 26, 2012

-- Volkswagen AG, Jan. 6, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007