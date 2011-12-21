Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings says it is assessing the impact of
its recent global bank rating actions on EMEA structured finance
(SF) transactions (see list of related press releases at the end
of this commentary).
Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions states that a counterparty with ratings of at least
'A'/'F1' is generally eligible to support the ratings of
tranches of 'AA-sf' or above. The recent downgrades and rating
actions have resulted in most of the affected banks maintaining
ratings of at least 'A'/'F1' and therefore Fitch does not expect
to take any rating action on SF transactions for which
counterparties remain eligible. In its analysis of the
transactions, the agency assumes that remedial actions would be
taken once counterparty ratings fall below the 'A'/'F1'
threshold, or are at this threshold and are placed on Rating
Watch Negative.
The documentation for some transactions may include
counterparty rating triggers that are above the threshold set
out in Fitch's criteria. In such cases, it is up to the parties
to the transaction to determine what action, if any, is
required. Fitch does not provide confirmations of ratings for
individual SF tranches in situations where the relevant
counterparty remains eligible under the criteria.
Credit-linked notes (CLN) that are directly affected by the
recent bank downgrades are being assessed. The rating of these
notes will be adjusted as required according to Fitch's current
CLN criteria.
The agency also expects the lower Short-term IDR of 'F1'
that has been assigned to Barclays Bank plc to have an impact on
some RMBS tranches with a direct credit link to the bank.
Further commentary will shortly be made available on
