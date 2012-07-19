GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
Summary analysis -- Volkswagen Bank GmbH -------------------------- 19-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
Investing
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
14-Nov-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- A regulated bank that is protected under German legislation and subject to supervision.
-- Stable retail deposit base providing funding independence from the ultimate parent, German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG.
-- Satisfactory financial profile with strong capitalization and solid revenue generation capacity.
Weaknesses:
-- Dependence on the parent company's franchise, brands, business cycle, and reputation.
-- Concentration on volatile automobile sector, with limited geographic diversification.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Germany-based Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank) is stable, reflecting the outlook of the bank's ultimate owner Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Stable/A-2). The stable outlook also reflects our view that captive finance operations will remain integral to the VW group's overall corporate strategy. We expect VW Bank to preserve a generally satisfactory financial profile, despite the increasing risk of economic slowdown in most nondomestic markets in which it operates.
