Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Agio Paper & Industries Limited (APIL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch C(ind)'. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect restructuring of APIL's debt in March 2011 and the postponement of its debt obligations until H2FY13 (end-September 2012). This is a result of the closure of the company's writing and printing paper manufacturing plant by the Central Pollution Control Board in October 2010.

In FY11, APIL's revenue declined significantly to INR146m from INR232.7m in FY10 with EBITDA loss increasing to INR36.1m from -INR16m. Its total adjusted debt declined to INR297.7m in FY11 from INR445.4m in FY10, while free cash flow (FCF) improved to negative INR71.1m from negative INR121.7m. Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in FY12 mainly due to significant operating losses expected during the year.

Positive rating guidelines include timely recommencement of operations along with stable plant operations for at least one quarter. Negative rating guidelines include delays in recommencement of operations which may lead to another round of restructuring of bank loans.

APIL is a Kolkata-based writing and printing paper manufacturing company. The company has an installed capacity of 15,500 tonnes per annum (TPA) in Bilaspur (Chattisgarh). APIL has also set up additional capacity of 18,000 TPA and 4 mega watt of captive power plant to save on power cost; however it is yet to be commercialized.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to APIL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR165m term loans: 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR90m working capital term loans: 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR52.5m funded interest term loans: 'Fitch C(ind)'

- INR1m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'