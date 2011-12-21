(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says that
the outlook for Belgian banks is negative and it has a Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) or Negative Outlook on most of the large Belgian banks' IDRs.
All of the large Belgian banks' IDRs are based on the view that there would be
an extremely high probability of external support if required. Any reduction in
Belgium's ability to support the major Belgian banks would be negative for their
IDRs, except for Fortis Bank whose Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects
potential support from its 75% shareholder, BNP Paribas. Belgium's Long-term IDR
of 'AA+' is on RWN. A downgrade of Belgium's Long-term IDR would signal a
weakened ability to support its banks and would likely lead to a downgrade of
KBC Bank's and Dexia Bank Belgium's Support Rating Floors and consequently of
their Long-term IDRs.
Given the current market turbulence, Fitch does not expect any change in the
willingness of sovereigns to support banks in the short term, as indicated by
the Belgian state's recent acquisition of Dexia Bank Belgium. However, there is
clear intent in developed markets to reduce implicit state support for banks in
the medium term, and force shareholders and creditors to take losses, rather
than taxpayers.
Capital markets are currently dysfunctional and are unlikely to return to normal
in 2012. Dexia has been the major Belgian bank most affected by this situation
given its structural funding and liquidity issues that have been exacerbated by
the deteriorating operating environment and the volatility from the European
sovereign debt crisis. Accordingly, it is preparing far-reaching measures
affecting its structure and is reducing its size.
Fitch also believes growth prospects for banks are likely to be limited, in
light of the maturity of the Belgian banking market and the weak economic
outlook. Moreover, the major banks are reducing their activities by
concentrating on their core franchises, which will reduce revenue.
