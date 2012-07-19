(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sekerbank T.A.S at 'BB-'; Anadolubank A.S. at 'BB', Alternatifbank A.S. at 'BB' and Tekstil Bankasi A.S (Tekstilbank) at 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency also upgraded Sekerbank and Tekstilbank's National Long-term Ratings to 'A+(tur)' from 'A(tur)' and to 'A(tur)' from 'A-(tur)', respectively, both with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The upgrade of Sekerbank and Tekstilbank's National Ratings reflect the relative improvements in the banks' credit strength within their Long-term IDR categories, highlighted by key sound financial indicators. Sekerbank's upgrade also takes into account the bank's ability to expand its franchise in its target market segments, and improvements in underwriting practices supported by automated credit approval systems. Tekstilbank's upgrade also reflects its conservative approach to risk and prudent overall policies contributing to preserve a sound credit profile.

All four banks' IDRs and National Ratings are driven by their Viability Ratings (VR), reflecting limited franchises and sensitivities associated with the strength of the operating environment against a backdrop of sluggish global economic outlook and the sharp slowdown in domestic growth in 2012. The VRs also reflect the banks' ability to adapt to market changes, healthy funding and liquidity profiles with generally good (in some cases holding up) asset quality.

The ratings could be upgraded if there were meaningful improvements in the operating environment and in the banks' franchises, supporting sustained future earnings capacity and internal capital generation, coupled with sound risk profiles.

The ratings could be downgraded in case of a prolonged deterioration in the operating environment (not Fitch's base case) leading to much weaker asset quality putting downward pressure on profitability and capital measures.

Customer deposits are the main source of funding for the banks, representing in excess of 60% of non-equity liabilities. Stressed liquidity scenarios imposed by the Turkish regulators for the purpose of complying with prudential regulations are tough. All four banks comfortably meet prudential liquidity adequacy requirements and internal statistical data highlights the stable nature of core deposits at the banks.

Sekerbank's credit profile benefits from the bank's continued ability to carve out a niche for itself in the smaller end of the SME segment, and to build strong customer relationships in the region of Anatolia. The bank's customer base is potentially more vulnerable to an economic slowdown but, to date, write offs have been minimal and asset quality appears to be holding up. Key financial indicators are sound and the bank continues to make progress with automating credit approval systems. Fitch considers capital (Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 12.39% at end- March 2012) as only acceptable given the bank's risk profile and growth plans. However, Basel II, being introduced in Turkey as of July 2012, will be moderately positive for Sekerbank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio, given the composition of the loan book and well managed FX exposure.