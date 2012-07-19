(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transactions in the
monthly Global SROC Report.
-- We have taken various rating actions on 22 synthetic CDO tranches.
-- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.
After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization) figures, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 22 European synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.
Specifically, we have:
-- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches;
-- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on three tranches; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on 17 tranches.
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch
Actions After Running June 2012 Month-End SROC Figures."
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100%
during the June 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the
SROC report covering June 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report
provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 831 individual CDO
tranches.
For those transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria are not
applicable, we have run our analysis on the CDO Evaluator 2.7 and CDO
Evaluator 4.1 models (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
For the transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria apply, we have run
our analysis on CDO Evaluator 6.0. For transactions run on this model, the
ratings list includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current
rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO
tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations
of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat
recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether a CDO
tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand
the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat
recovery of 17%.
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current
ratings.
