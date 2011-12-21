(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Hema Engineering Industries Limited (HEIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect HEIL's high working capital intensity which coupled with its low profitability results in moderate-to-high financial leverage. The ratings further reflect the company's high dependence on its top two customers that accounted for about 83% of its revenue in FY11 (end-March).

The ratings are, however, supported by HEIL's consistent revenue growth over FY07-FY11 along with an established track record of working with reputed clients. It has joint ventures with international auto suppliers, which add to its revenue and profitability. The ratings further draw comfort from HEIL's presence in all domestic auto hubs - National Capital Region, Pune (Maharashtra) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu), which provides access to various auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Fitch notes that HEIL is exposed to the domestic two-wheeler industry which until now has shown resilience despite the slowdown in the auto industry.

In FY11, HEIL's revenue grew by 43.9% yoy to INR5,123m due to an increase in orders from Hero Motocorp for existing and new products. EBITDA margins declined marginally to 6.9% from 7.4%. At end-FY11, its total debt increased to INR1,850.64m from INR1,658.48m due mainly to increased working-capital requirements and moderate capex of INR453.5m in FY11. Financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDA) however, improved to 5.2x from 6x due to a decrease in off-balance sheet debt. Fitch notes that HEIL has withdrawn the corporate guarantee furnished on behalf of its subsidiary after the full payment of the latter's debt. Cash and bank balance was INR18.9m in FY11 (FY10: INR67.75m).

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were negative for FY10 and FY11. Net cash conversion cycle has consistently increased to 53 days in FY11 (FY08: 37 days) due to a consistent decrease in payable days.

Negative rating action may result from sustained low profitability and/or debt-led capex leading to sustained deterioration in financial leverage to above 6.5x. A significant improvement in profitability leading to a sustained reduction in financial leverage to below 5x would be positive for the ratings.

HEIL manufactures auto components (sheet metal and tubular fabricated components) for two wheelers OEM and cabinets for personal computers. The company also provides all types of surface treatment solutions like electroplating, powder coating, liquid and heat resistance painting.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to HEIL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR500m Long-term bank loan: 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR1,230m Fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/ 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR60m Non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'