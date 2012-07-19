(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 -

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' issuer credit ratings on the City of Budapest, capital of Hungary, and withdrew the ratings at the city's request. The outlook was negative at the time of withdrawal.

Rationale

At the time of withdrawal, the long-term rating on the City of Budapest was capped at the sovereign level. Although our criteria provide for some local and regional governments (LRGs) to be rated above the sovereign, Budapest does not display all the characteristics required under the criteria (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published on Sept. 9, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Our methodology, however, enables us to assign an indicative credit level (ICL) to an LRG. An ICL is not a rating, it is a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness on an LRG assuming that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL is determined by combining our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the features of the institutional framework in which it operates. At the time of the withdrawal, the city's ICL was 'bbb'.

The ICL was supported by our base-case scenario, which assumed that the city's strong, if contracting, economy and cautious financial management would enable it to continue to demonstrate solid budgetary performance and maintain a strong cash position. Our view of its liquidity was therefore positive. The ICL was constrained by the city's high indebtedness, especially its exposure to interest and foreign currency exchange risk and the weak financial performance of its transport company. Rising uncertainty in the institutional framework under which Hungarian local governments operate also constrain the city's flexibility.

Liquidity

According to our criteria, we viewed Budapest's liquidity as "positive," based on its high cash holdings and relatively limited access to external liquidity.

At the end of April 2012, we estimated the city's consolidated cash available was about Hungarian forint (HUF) 106 billion. Under our base-case scenario, the city's available cash would comfortably cover the city's debt service for the next 12 months; we assessed this at about HUF18 billion.

We view Budapest's access to external liquidity as limited, according to our criteria. We consider the domestic banking sector to be exposed to high levels of risk, which are reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '7' ('1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest; for further details see "BICRA On Hungary Maintained At Group '7'," published on Nov. 9, 2011).

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

-- BICRA On Hungary Maintained At Group '7', Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

To From

Budapest (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating NR BB+/Negative/B