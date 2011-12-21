(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to MADRID FTPYME II's class A1 and A2(G) notes.

-- We based our ratings on our analysis of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as the counterparty and operational risks in the transaction.

-- The transaction will securitize a pool of mainly unsecured loans originated by Caja Madrid (now Bankia) and granted to self-employed, micro, small, medium, and large companies located in Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to MADRID FTPYME II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A1 and A2(G) notes (see list below).

The main features of the transaction are:

-- Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid (Caja Madrid--before the merger with six other Spanish savings banks, which resulted in the creation of Bankia S.A. ) and Bankia are the originators of the small to midsize enterprise (SME) loans to be securitized in this transaction. Bankia will act as collection account provider and servicer; Banco Santander, S.A. will be the treasury account provider and paying agent; and Caixabank S.A. will be the swap provider.

-- The class A2(G) notes will benefit from a guarantee from the Kingdom of Spain, as this transaction has been structured under the FTPYME program (a government program to support SME lending).

-- As with many other Spanish transactions, a single priority of payments will combine interest and principal, and it will feature a deferral-of-interest trigger and sequential amortization between the class A1 and A2(G) notes and the unrated loan B, with standard pro rata amortization conditions.

-- The amortization of the class A1 and A2(G) notes will be sequential, but they will amortize pro rata between themselves if the cumulative balance of defaulted loans is higher than 2.5% of the initial balance of the collateral.

-- At closing, the reserve fund will be fully funded by a subordinated loan, and will represent 3% of the combined initial balance of the class A1 and A2(G) notes and loan B. During the lifetime of the transaction, the reserve fund will be used to pay senior expenses, pay interest on the class A1 and A2(G) notes and loan B, and to redeem them.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- A large majority of the loans in the pool to be securitized (more than 96%) are unsecured loans. We have stressed this in our credit analysis by assuming a lower base case recovery rate.

-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization profiles, including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into account in our cash flow analysis.

-- Commingling risk: Unlike the previous transaction--Madrid FTPYME I, which closed a year ago--there is no commingling reserve in the structure to mitigate commingling risk. We have stressed this in our cash flow analysis by assuming one month's loss of collections on Day 1.

We based our preliminary ratings on our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty and operational risks in the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating level for the class A1 and A2(G) notes.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

The transaction will securitize a pool of mainly unsecured loans originated by Caja Madrid (now Bankia) and granted to self-employed, micro, small, medium, and large companies located in Spain.

We will publish a full new issue report on this transaction in the coming weeks.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here