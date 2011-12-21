Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has placed AIB Mortgage Bank (AIBMB), EBS Mortgage Finance (EBSMF; 'BBB-'/RWN/'F3') mortgage covered securities and Bank of Ireland (BOI; 'BBB'/RWN/'F2') UK mortgage covered bond programme on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also maintained IBRC Mortgage Bank's (IBRCMB; 'BB-'/RWN/'B') mortgage covered securities on RWN. The covered bond ratings are as follows:

AIBMB: 'A' placed on RWN

EBSMF: 'A-' placed on RWN

BOI: 'AA-' placed on RWN

IBRCMB: 'BBB' maintained on RWN

The rating actions follows Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the respective banking group being placed on RWN (see 'Fitch Places AIB, BOI, EBS and ILP on RWN, Maintains IBRC on RWN' dated 20 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

For all four programmes, a downgrade of the respective banking group's IDR by one notch would result in a downgrade of the covered bonds rating, both on a probability of default (PD) basis and after taking into account stressed recoveries given default. This is driven by the relationship between the IDR and the covered bonds ratings on a PD basis expressed through Fitch's Discontinuity Factor, of 70% for the three programmes secured by Irish mortgage loans, and 37.4% for BOI's programme which is secured by UK residential mortgage loans. Therefore, the impact on the covered bonds rating could not be mitigated by the level of overcollateralisation provided to covered bonds investor.

The RWN will be resolved following the review of the RWN on the Irish banks, which itself depends on the RWN assigned to the Irish sovereign, and is expected to be completed by January 2012.