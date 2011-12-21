Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has placed AIB Mortgage Bank (AIBMB), EBS Mortgage
Finance (EBSMF; 'BBB-'/RWN/'F3') mortgage covered securities and Bank of Ireland (BOI;
'BBB'/RWN/'F2') UK mortgage covered bond programme on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has
also maintained IBRC Mortgage Bank's (IBRCMB; 'BB-'/RWN/'B') mortgage covered securities on RWN.
The covered bond
ratings are as follows:
AIBMB: 'A' placed on RWN
EBSMF: 'A-' placed on RWN
BOI: 'AA-' placed on RWN
IBRCMB: 'BBB' maintained on RWN
The rating actions follows Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the respective
banking group being placed on RWN (see 'Fitch Places AIB, BOI, EBS and ILP on
RWN, Maintains IBRC on RWN' dated 20 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).
For all four programmes, a downgrade of the respective banking group's IDR by
one notch would result in a downgrade of the covered bonds rating, both on a
probability of default (PD) basis and after taking into account stressed
recoveries given default. This is driven by the relationship between the IDR and
the covered bonds ratings on a PD basis expressed through Fitch's Discontinuity
Factor, of 70% for the three programmes secured by Irish mortgage loans, and
37.4% for BOI's programme which is secured by UK residential mortgage loans.
Therefore, the impact on the covered bonds rating could not be mitigated by the
level of overcollateralisation provided to covered bonds investor.
The RWN will be resolved following the review of the RWN on the Irish banks,
which itself depends on the RWN assigned to the Irish sovereign, and is expected
to be completed by January 2012.