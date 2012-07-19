July 19 -

Overview

-- We believe Ukraine-based iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo PLC's asset concentration in Ukraine exposes it to domestic country risk.

-- Country risk in Ukraine has increased, in our view, as shown by the negative outlook on the country's long-term sovereign rating.

-- We are revising our outlook on Ferrexpo to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term ratings on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Ferrexpo in the next 12 months if we lowered the ratings or our transfer and convertibility assessment on Ukraine.

Rating Action

On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Ukraine-based iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo PLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Ferrexpo and our 'B+' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the negative outlook on, and our perception of increasing country risk in Ukraine (B+/Negative/B). These risks include value-added tax (VAT) refund arrears and rampant inflation, notably in gas and electricity, which we think could weigh on Ferrexpo's operating performance.

The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of the group's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

We believe that the sovereign rating and transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Ukraine will remain a cap for Ferrexpo's rating, because all its major assets are located in Ukraine. We note the following key risks of operating in Ukraine:

-- Restrictions that could be imposed on the transfer of funds outside Ukraine, as shown by our current T&C assessment of 'B+';

-- Double-digit increases in electricity and gas tariffs, which accounted for 26% and 13% of Ferrexpo's cash costs in 2011, and are squeezing the group's margins. We note that some relief from high inflation could come from local currency devaluation and lower commodities prices, as happened in 2008, although the likelihood of this occurring is unclear;

-- Delays to VAT refunds from the Ukrainian government that have led to working capital outlays and additional debt; and

-- Weakening sovereign credit quality and political instability in Ukraine that could constrain access to financial markets for Ukrainian issuers.

Ferrexpo's business risk profile is also constrained by its concentration on iron ore, exposure to price volatility, and the capital intensity of its operations. Ferrexpo's competitive cost position and the long life of its reserves are its key strengths. The group's exposure to Ukraine is only partly mitigated by its export-oriented profile.

Ferrexpo's financial risk profile is constrained by cash flow volatility and large negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012-2013 under our base-case scenario. We nevertheless think that currently low leverage and substantial cash balances, mostly kept outside Ukraine, should support its development program. We note as an important supportive factor that Ferrexpo currently does not have significant debt maturities to be refinanced before 2016.

Under our base-case scenario, EBITDA in 2012 will come down to $0.4 billion from a record of $0.8 billion on the back of high iron ore prices in 2011. Under our price assumption of $120 per ton of 62% Fe iron ore for the rest of 2012 and 2013, and factoring in 25% cash costs inflation in 2012 driven up mainly by energy-related input costs, we expect Ferrexpo's credit metrics to deteriorate from 2011's robust indicators, but remain in line with the rating. Under our base-case scenario, the group's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio will decline in 2012-2013, but remain above 30%, the level we see as commensurate with the current rating. We anticipate that negative FOCF resulting from our assumption of $0.5 billion in capital expenditure (capex) in 2012 and 2013 will be covered by cash on the balance sheet. We expect Ferrexpo to extract its first ore from the Yeristovo deposit at the end of 2012 and ramp up its production rate to 12 million tons by the end of 2013.

Liquidity

We consider Ferrexpo's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We forecast that the group's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the 12 months to June 30, 2013.

The main liquidity sources over the next 12 months include:

-- FFO of approximately $0.3 billion; and

-- $0.55 billion in surplus cash, after deducting $100 million that we view as tied to operations.

The main liquidity uses over the same period include:

-- $0.5 billion of anticipated capex, which we believe will result in negative FOCF. We note, however, that the company has some flexibility that would allow it to reduce its capex in adverse market conditions;

-- Moderate dividend payments representing 10%-15% of net income; and

-- A potential working capital-related outflow, hampered by VAT refund delays in 2012.

The group has no major maturities in 2012-2013. We expect it to attract some additional long-term funding over the course of 2012 to help finance its capex.

The group's senior unsecured notes contain an incurrence covenant that limits the gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.5x. We see the headroom under this incurrence covenant as tight for the next 12 months given weaker EBITDA generation. However, we believe that a substantial permitted indebtedness basket of $700 million, including a $420 million pre-export facility, provides a sufficient cushion to finance potential working capital fluctuations and capex in case of breach.

The group's fully drawn $420 million revolving facility contains a maintenance covenant of net debt to EBITDA of 3x, under which we see significant headroom in our scenario.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the $500 million unsecured guaranteed notes issued by Ferrexpo Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrexpo PLC, is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Ferrexpo.

The recovery rating on these notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating is constrained by our view that the Ukrainian insolvency regime is unfavorable to creditors, and the unsecured nature of the notes.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we will lower the rating on Ferrexpo if the sovereign rating or T&C assessment on Ukraine are lowered, as the group remains exposed to Ukrainian country risk.

We could also lower the rating if the group's liquidity weakened or its leverage increased to the extent that its FFO to debt fell below 30% as a result of aggressive investment in a weak market environment. That said, we don't currently anticipate this scenario.

Iron ore prices falling below $120/ton for a prolonged period of time would also be negative for the metrics and might lead to a downgrade.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the rating on the sovereign stabilized and the company kept its moderate leverage.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Ferrexpo PLC

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

Ferrexpo Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured* B+ B+

Recovery Rating 3 3

*Guaranteed by Ferrexpo PLC