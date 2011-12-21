(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on India's Sandhar Technologies Limited's (Sandhar) to Stable from Positive while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that Sandhar's consolidated financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) will deteriorate over the short- to medium-term from 2.0x in FY11 (FY10: 2.4x) on account of significant capex along with the outgo on equity buyback. Sandhar has recently bought back an 8.7% stake from its shareholder, Actis Private Equity which held a 22.8% stake, out of its own free reserves.

Sandhar's ratings reflect its well-established relationship with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a technical collaboration with Honda Locks Manufacturing Company (Japan). The latter has helped establish it as a single source supplier for lock set assemblies to Hero MotoCorp Limited (HML) and Honda Siel Cars India (HSCI). Besides, Sandhar supplies to other leading OEMs including TVS Motors (TVS, as single source supplier), Tata Motors Limited, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, and Suzuki Motorcycles. Sandhar has added new products to its portfolio in last four years till FY11 to diversify its revenue streams and resorted to backward integration to protect operating profitability. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of Sandhar, its subsidiaries and JVs.

Sandhar's consolidated revenue grew by about 29% yoy to INR8,722m in FY11 due to a significant improvement in its domestic sales besides growth in sales of its Spanish subsidiary. Consolidated operating EBIDTAR margins also improved to about 9.0% in FY11 from 8.7% in FY10 which resulted in an improvement in its financial leverage.

The ratings are constrained by Sandhar's significant exposure to the two-wheeler segment; though it reduced to about 78% of total revenues in FY11 from about 85% till FY10. The ratings are also constrained by customer concentration risks as HML and TVS account for over 65% of total revenues. Fitch notes that the company has started targeting passenger vehicle segment directly and indirectly through tier I component manufacturers; and other non-automotive applications, whose contribution should increase over the medium term.

The ratings may be upgraded if there is an improvement in Sandhar's operating profitability and if consolidated financial leverage remains below 2.5x on a sustained basis. However, deterioration in its financial performance leading to consolidated financial leverage exceeding 3.5x could negatively impact the ratings.

Sandhar manufactures locking systems, sheet metal components, plastic injection mouldings, and sub-assemblies at its various operating units in India. It has a subsidiary in Spain, while the company's operations in Indonesia have closed down. The company took over the stake of its JV partner Stready Stream Co. in their tooling JV in FY11. Sandhar has also entered into a JV, Sandhar CAAMA, for supplying front axle assembly and other fabricated parts to agri-machinery and construction equipment manufacturers. In H1FY12, its standalone revenue and operating profitability (operating EBIDTAR) grew yoy by 24.9% to INR4,147m and 15% to INR419.9m, respectively.

Rating actions on Sandhar:

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

- INR742.5m term loans (enhanced from INR674.3m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR4,400m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR320m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR122m non-fund based working capital (enhanced from INR120m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR100m commercial paper programme (within fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'