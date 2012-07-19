July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by the bank's package of capital measures announced on July 18, 2012.

In our view, these capital measures could push the Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Credit Suisse, as of year-end 2012, above the 7% threshold that is in line with our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings as "adequate." We have already factored this improvement in the capital base into the ratings of Credit Suisse, given that our estimated RAC ratio as of end-September 2011 is 6.2%, lower than the 7% threshold. We consider, however, that the capital package, if implemented, would enable Credit Suisse to reach the 7% threshold earlier than what we had estimated and that it lessens the possibility of a downgrade of the bank owing to any weakening in its capital position.

The package comes in two parts: The first set of capital measures to be implemented by the end of July 2012 (including the issue of Swiss franc {CHF}3.8 billion of mandatory convertible bonds that will convert into equity in March 2013) and the second set to be rolled out by the end of the year. If completed, these capital measures would lift Credit Suisse's pro forma Basel III Core Equity Tier 1 ratio from the current 4.8% (at the end of the second quarter of 2012) to 6.3% at the end of July 2012 and then 8.6% at the end of the year.