(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Mumbai International Airport Ltd.'s (MIAPL) bank loans facilities to Negative from Positive while affirming them at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The bank loans are INR42.31bn long-term loans, INR420m fund-based limits and INR4.1bn non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR3.1bn).

Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' rating on the performance guarantee of INR7bn as MIAPL was obliged to have it only till May 2011, whereupon the facility has been cancelled.

The Negative Outlook reflects the near-term uncertainty surrounding the regulatory settlement regarding the final project cost, approval to resume the levy of the airport development fee (ADF) and the consequent need to potentially raise an additional INR28bn of debt in Fitch's rating case, as well as the model to be followed for tariff fixation.

Contrary to Fitch's expectation, project completion has been further delayed by at least 12 months. There has been an increase in project cost by INR25.8bn to INR123.8bn due to external hurdles in the project area, some changes in the project's scope and design and the introduction of new projects not envisaged in the master plan. These factors led to higher interest during construction and pre-operative expenses.

The airport has formally applied to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) for the permission to resume the levy of ADF, which was suspended in April 2011 by a Supreme Court verdict. To the extent that AERA disallows the substantially higher amount requested, there would be a funding risk in terms of the need to recapitalize the project through debt and/or equity. Any further delay in the timing of monetization of the real estate beyond the revised schedule of FY13 or underachievement in its realization may also add to the funding risk.

Management expects tariff order, when passed, to reflect the principles of the State Support agreement signed in 2006, allowing for a regulatory asset-based tariff regime that would reflect returns on the enhanced levels of capital. However, the possibility of the regulator not allowing the entire cost of the project claimed by the airport is a risk. Even if the tariff order reflects full project cost, the ability of users to absorb the increase, if passed down, could be a concern. This is because of airlines' weak financial positions and the possible impact on ticket prices and passenger demand.

The affirmation reflects the progress the airport has achieved in completing the modernization-cum-expansion plan - cumulatively at 67% as against 40% during the last review. Further, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is not materially impaired even in the revised Fitch rating case that factors in an additional debt of INR28bn. This is based on the assumptions that the entire project cost would be approved by the regulator, allowing for a correspondingly higher level of tariff, and at least a major portion of the airport's request for additional ADF will be granted. MIAPL is exposed to the market risk of having to raise this additional debt,

The rating benefits from MIAPL's monopoly status, established operating record, a diversified airline user base and excellent prospects for long-term passenger growth. In FY11, it had reported passenger traffic of 29.1 million and 15 million in H1FY12 (FY10: 25.6 million). The traffic performance remains robust, exceeding previous expectations. There could, however, be some softening of the high growth in enplanements given the economic slowdown. In FY11, MIAPL revenue grew by 18% yoy to INR11.8bn and EBITDA by 46% yoy to INR4.7bn. However, the stressed financial position of at least two carriers and the consequent build up of receivables constrain the rating.

The forecasted DSCR metrics assume a timely and successful implementation of the commercial real estate development plans. The principal moratorium of seven years on long-term loans and the tail of 12 years in the concession afford some comfort, with the latter allowing room for restructuring, if necessary. Fitch also draws comfort from the fact that the amortization begins only from July 2014, which provides MIAPL some time to initiate the real estate monetization process, already delayed by one year since the previous review.

A favourable settlement of the aforesaid regulatory issues, successful raising of additional debt, if and when required, and smooth progress on project completion may lead to a stabilization of the rating outlook. Conversely, adverse ruling resulting in an increase in the price risk or weakening of the debt structure could exert downward rating pressure.