Rationale

The rating action follows our review of the bank's strategy and future profile following the April 26, 2012, announcement by the Irish government that a viable retail bank will be carved out of PTSB's existing banking businesses. Following our review, we have revised our assessment of PTSB's systemic importance to "moderate", from "high", as defined by our criteria. We have left our assessment of PTSB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) unchanged at 'b'.

We recognize that PTSB has recently received significant government support, and we expect that the Irish government will remain very supportive. Our reassessment of PTSB's systemic importance, consistent with our criteria and peer analysis, takes a forward-looking view of PTSB's role in the Irish banking system.

PTSB is the renamed Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) following the sale of its subsidiary Irish Life to the Irish government on June 29, 2012. This was the final element of the bank's recapitalization, which the regulator had identified as part of an industry-wide review in March 2011 (the Financial Measures Programme).

We define systemic importance as the degree to which a bank's failure affects all, or parts of, the financial system and the real economy of the country in which it operates. A bank classified as having "moderate" systemic importance is likely to have a material or manageable effect--not the highly adverse impact of a bank with "high" systemic importance.

We do not view PTSB as having a leading position in Irish banking. Its strategy is to provide competition in retail banking to the two largest banks in Ireland, Allied Irish Banks PLC (AIB; BB/Negative/B) and Bank of Ireland (BOI; BB+/Negative/B). However, with a core loan and deposit base of less than EUR15 billion, PTSB lags AIB and BOI's market positions. Both have domestic loan books of more than EUR60 billion, leading market shares in Ireland, the largest branch networks, and were named as the two pillars of the Irish banking system by the government in 2011. We consider both AIB and BOI to be of "high" systemic importance and in both cases we add one notch of government support to the long-term counterparty credit ratings on them. PTSB is the only other Irish bank to which we add a notch of support to reflect systemic importance.

We also note that, for a while, new lending by PTSB has been very limited relative to AIB and BOI. We expect PTSB to continue this approach until it has made progress in its planned restructuring and deleveraging. We believe PTSB should eventually prove an effective competitive alternative, leveraging off its good position in the Irish mortgage market and useful share of stock of retail deposits. Given its current relative absence from the lending market, its planned deleveraging, and the scale of changes to the Irish banking system over the past few years, we now believe that another institution could assume PTSB's market role, or acquire some of its assets and liabilities, in the unlikely event that this became necessary.

Our "moderate" assessment also reflects PTSB being one of the main recipients of Irish government capital support. We do not view PTSB as a government-related entity, even though it has been more than 99% owned by the government since mid-2011, because the government has said that it intends to eventually return the bank to private ownership.

On April 26, the government announced that PTSB intends to carve a viable retail bank out of its existing banking businesses. This follows an extended review to determine the bank's best way forward. It examined several strategic alternatives; winding down the bank was one, but the government decided against this. Within the existing PTSB legal entity, it has been reported that PTSB's loan book will be split into three components:

-- The core bank to comprise a EUR14.2 billion loan book, which we understand will be mainly Irish residential mortgages and PTSB's existing EUR14.7 billion of customer deposits (as reported at Dec. 31, 2011).

-- A separately managed noncore, asset-management unit (AMU) to have a loan book of EUR12.5 billion. We understand this will mainly comprise Irish residential mortgages, in particular low-yielding tracker mortgages, and PTSB's legacy commercial investment property loans. For now, the AMU will remain with PTSB, but the aim is to eventually remove it from the bank.

-- Capital Home Loans (CHL) to be the third business unit and to comprise PTSB's U.K. loan book of EUR7.1 billion, which is mainly made up of buy-to-let mortgages. CHL has been closed to new business since 2008.

As part of the Financial Measures Programme, plans were outlined to reduce the Irish banking system to a manageable size and to stabilize its funding base. Like peers, the programme requires PTSB to achieve a target loan-to-deposit ratio of 122.5% by end-2013, and its recapitalization plans have been sized to take account of losses on deleveraging. This ratio was 227% at Dec. 31, 2011, and we assume this will slightly improve during first-half 2012, reflecting limited new lending and the completed acquisition of a EUR500 million deposit book in January 2012.

We believe that considerable challenges still remain for PTSB's new management team.

-- In the near term, PTSB is seeking to make new appointments to its executive team and has yet to fully implement more-effective collections and arrears management. In addition, the recently submitted restructuring plan remains subject to European Commission approval.

-- We believe deleveraging remains difficult given the nature of the AMU assets. Other than curbing new lending, PTSB has made less headway relative to AIB and BOI in deleveraging. An easy exit from its AMU appears limited without broader industry developments.

-- The longer term challenge is to grow revenues, adjust the cost base to better reflect the smaller business, and carve out a distinct retail offering that can generate sustainable returns.

systemic importance aside, our ratings on PTSB continue to reflect our view of its 'bb' anchor, "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "weak" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

The long-term counterparty credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of PTSB's "moderate" systemic importance in Ireland, and our assessment of the Irish government as "supportive".

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the new management team faces numerous challenges in deleveraging and returning the core business to preprovision profitability. In particular, we expect that net interest margins will remain low and we assume that the cost base has to be adapted to reflect the smaller size of the continuing business and low new business volumes.

We could lower the ratings on PTSB if we observe significant setbacks in its restructuring. We would reflect this in a revision of the business position assessment to "weak" from "moderate". Further, if loan impairment charges or losses on deleveraging are greater than we currently expect, such that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) falls below the 5% threshold for a "moderate" capital and earnings assessment, we could revise that assessment to "weak". However, there would need to be a significant decline in the sovereign credit ratings on Ireland for PTSB's ratings to be directly affected through the loss of the one notch for sovereign support that we assign to the bank's rating at present.

A revision of the outlook to stable would require substantial progress on restructuring and deleveraging, and confidence that Irish mortgage loan impairment charges have both peaked and are on a steadily declining trend.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)*

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Weak (-2)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

*When a bank's anchor, derived from our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, is in the 'bb' category and its common equity regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings is neutral for the SACP (see paragraph 88 of "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," Nov. 9, 2011).

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Permanent TSB PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Negative/B BB-/Watch Neg/B

Certificate Of Deposit

Foreign Currency B+/B BB-/Watch Neg/B

Local Currency B+/B BB-/Watch Neg/B

Senior Unsecured B+ BB-/Watch Neg