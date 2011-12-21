(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Aruna Alloy Steels Private Ltd's (Aruna)
National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings continue to reflect the slow and steady improvement in Aruna's
capacity utilizations to 32.3% in FY11 (end-March) from 28.6% on FY10, which is
partly responsible for the improvement in its return on capital employed to
17.8% from 15.9%. However, the capacity utilization remains constrained by the
power shortage issues in Tamil Nadu. Financial leverage has also been
comfortable at 1.9x in FY11 (FY10: 1.72x). The ratings continue to be supported
by Aruna's strong and stable operating EBITDA margins in the alloy segment,
ranging between 13.9% and 15.3% over FY09-FY11.
The ratings continue to reflect the company's high working requirements
resulting in a longer cash conversion cycle of 101.3 days in FY11 (FY10: 59.3
days). The ratings are moderated by the customer concentration risks, with
Aruna's 10 major customers accounting for 89.1% of its total FY11 revenues
(FY10: 83%). The ratings are also moderated by the potential impact of foreign
exchange fluctuation on the company's overall profitability.
Negative rating guidelines include a decrease in Aruna's capacity utilisation
levels to below 25% and an increase in its debt/EBITDA to above 3.5x. Positive
rating guidelines include an improvement in the company's capacity utilisation
levels to above 40% and a decrease in its debt/EBITDA to below 1.2x.
Incorporated in 1961, Aruna is a Madurai-based steel and alloy castings
manufacturer. It owns three manufacturing facilities in Madurai with a total
capacity of 10,800 metric tones per annum. The company operates three windmills
with a combined capacity of 2.6MW. In FY11, the company reported an operating
income of INR701.7m (FY10: INR564.9m), an operating EBITDA of INR124.2m
(INR87.3m) and total debt outstanding of INR236.1m (INR198m).
Aruna's facilities have been affirmed as follows:
- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR1m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR13.9m long-term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'