(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Aruna Alloy Steels Private Ltd's (Aruna) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect the slow and steady improvement in Aruna's capacity utilizations to 32.3% in FY11 (end-March) from 28.6% on FY10, which is partly responsible for the improvement in its return on capital employed to 17.8% from 15.9%. However, the capacity utilization remains constrained by the power shortage issues in Tamil Nadu. Financial leverage has also been comfortable at 1.9x in FY11 (FY10: 1.72x). The ratings continue to be supported by Aruna's strong and stable operating EBITDA margins in the alloy segment, ranging between 13.9% and 15.3% over FY09-FY11.

The ratings continue to reflect the company's high working requirements resulting in a longer cash conversion cycle of 101.3 days in FY11 (FY10: 59.3 days). The ratings are moderated by the customer concentration risks, with Aruna's 10 major customers accounting for 89.1% of its total FY11 revenues (FY10: 83%). The ratings are also moderated by the potential impact of foreign exchange fluctuation on the company's overall profitability.

Negative rating guidelines include a decrease in Aruna's capacity utilisation levels to below 25% and an increase in its debt/EBITDA to above 3.5x. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in the company's capacity utilisation levels to above 40% and a decrease in its debt/EBITDA to below 1.2x.

Incorporated in 1961, Aruna is a Madurai-based steel and alloy castings manufacturer. It owns three manufacturing facilities in Madurai with a total capacity of 10,800 metric tones per annum. The company operates three windmills with a combined capacity of 2.6MW. In FY11, the company reported an operating income of INR701.7m (FY10: INR564.9m), an operating EBITDA of INR124.2m (INR87.3m) and total debt outstanding of INR236.1m (INR198m).

Aruna's facilities have been affirmed as follows:

- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)/Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR1m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR13.9m long-term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'