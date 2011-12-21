(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Om Steel Traders Chennai Private Limited (Om Steel) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings are constrained by the working capital intensive nature of Om Steel's operations and the intense competition in the steel industry. The ratings are also constrained by the company's above 90% utilization of working capital limits as it maintains inventory of only around one to two months of its requirements. The ratings also factor in Om Steel's moderate interest coverage of 1.35x in FY11 (FY10: 1.56x) and high financial leverage (debt/EBITDA), though it decreased to 5.58x in FY11 from 8.18x in FY10.

The ratings are, however, supported by over six-decade-long track record of Om Steel's founders in steel trading and the company's profitable operations with consistent, albeit lower, EBITDA margins of 1.6% to 2.1% over the last five years.

Negative ratings guidelines would be deterioration in its interest coverage to below 1.25x on a sustained basis. Positive ratings guidelines would be interest coverage exceeding 1.75x on a sustained basis.

Om Steel, a Chennai-based company, is involved in the trading of iron and steel products. In FY11, the company reported revenues of INR1,503.8m (FY10: INR1,241.1m) and an EBITDA of INR32.0m (INR23.7m). In H1FY12, company reported revenues of INR1048.8m and an EBITDA of INR24.5m as per the un-audited results.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Om Steel's bank loans as follows:

- INR300m fund-based working capital bank limits: 'Fitch B(ind)/Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based working capital bank limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'