(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Sept 2010 - 1's (an ABS transaction) purchaser
payouts as follows:
INR1,218.1m purchaser payouts upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch
AA(SO)(ind); Outlook Stable
The upgrade follows a similar rating action on the provider of the corporate
undertaking - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable). The upgrade also reflects the level of available
credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying
collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the
purchase of new tractor loans. As of 27 September 2011, the available credit
enhancement totalled INR405.2m, and the outstanding pool balance was
INR1,373.2m.
According to the payout report of August 2011, loans delinquent by over 180 days
accounted for 0.79% of the original pool receivables and 1.27% of the current
pool receivables. The report also showed that 62.2% of the original pool
receivables remained outstanding as of August 2011.