Dec 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 8, we placed the long-term counterparty credit rating on Bank
of Ireland on CreditWatch negative.
-- The ratings on Avondale Securities' class A1 and A2 notes are
weak-linked to the rating on Bank of Ireland.
-- As a result, we have also placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings
on both tranches of debt in Avondale Securities, to reflect the rating on Bank
of Ireland.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings
on Avondale Securities S.A.'s class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list below). This follows our Dec. 8,
2011 CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the support sponsor, Bank of
Ireland (BoI).
On Dec. 8, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'BB+' long-term counterparty
credit rating on BoI. That CreditWatch placement followed the same action on
the Republic of Ireland on Dec. 5, 2011. The Dec. 8 action reflects the risk
of a one-notch reduction in the level of sovereign support that we factor into
the long-term ratings on BoI, in accordance with our criteria (see "Bank of
Ireland 'BB+' Long-Term Ratings Placed On Watch Negative Following Sovereign
Action").
The ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes in Avondale Securities are
weak-linked to the rating on BoI due to the support agreement obligating BoI
to meet, under certain conditions, payments due on the notes, and potential
tax liabilities. As such, today's rating actions follow the earlier action on
BoI.
With the Avondale transaction, BoI undertook a synthetic monetization of the
value in force (VIF) expected to emerge from its subsidiary, Bank of Ireland
Life. The primary objective of the transaction is to increase BoI's Core Tier
1 capital. The structure involves reference to surpluses (VIF) expected to
emerge over a given number of years from a specified block of policies on the
insurance company's books.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at